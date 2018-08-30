Press Release-Traffic Advisory-West Market Street

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 30, 2018 1:57 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2018) – All lanes of West Market Street in both directions between Holden Road and Walker Avenue are closed due to a down tree.

# # # #

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-West-Market-between-Holden-and-Walker.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE