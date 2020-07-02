Press Release-Traffic Advisory-West Friendly Avenue at Westminster Drive

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 02, 2020) – Please be advised that the eastbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue at Westminster Drive are shut down due to a traffic collision involving injuries.

.

