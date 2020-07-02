Press Release-Traffic Advisory-West Friendly Avenue at Westminster Drive

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 2, 2020 12:09 pm

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 02, 2020) – Please be advised that the eastbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue at Westminster Drive are shut down due to a traffic collision involving injuries.

.
# # #

Toni E. Kiser
City Of Greensboro, Police Department
Support Bureau, Information Services Division
Watch Operations Center Specialist
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
336-373-2496
Toni.kiser@greenboro-nc.gov<mailto:Toni.kiser@greenboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon PR-Traffic-Advisory-W-Friendly-at-Westminster.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE