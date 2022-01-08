Press Release Traffic Advisory Wend/Patterson

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Traffic Advisory
UPDATE: (January 8,2022) All lanes of travel on I-40 Eastbound are now back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (January 7, 2022) – Please be advised I-40 Eastbound between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street is shut down to one lane of travel due to a vehicle collision with no injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
