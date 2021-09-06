Press Release Traffic Advisory – W Market St 9062021

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2021) -Both westbound lanes of W Market St., between Dolley Madison Rd. and Guilford College Rd. are closed. All traffic will be diverted until further notice. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

