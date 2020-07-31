Press Release Traffic Advisory W Cornwallis Drive

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 31, 2020 5:12 pm

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2020) – Four lanes of W. Cornwallis Drive at Fairfield Avenue are blocked due to a large tree fallen in the roadway. Crews are en route to remove tree. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

