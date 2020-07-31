Press Release Traffic Advisory W Cornwallis Drive

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2020) – Four lanes of W. Cornwallis Drive at Fairfield Avenue are blocked due to a large tree fallen in the roadway. Crews are en route to remove tree. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

Jack Cho

Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza Greensboro, N.C. 27401

336-373-2287

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.