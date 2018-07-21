Press Release Traffic Advisory W Cornwallis Avenue

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2018)-Due to a minor power-outage-the traffic signals are inoperative in the immediate area of W. Cornwallis Drive and Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive. Motorists are asked to utilize caution and to treat each affected intersection as a four-way stop.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.