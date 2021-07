Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2021) – Due to multiple vehicle collisions-all southbound lanes of US 29 at E. Florida Street are closed to clear up the traffic incidents. All traffic has been diverted onto E. Florida Street. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

=======================================================

