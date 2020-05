Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 30, 2020) – Due to flooding, US 29N is closed at Gorrell Street. All traffic is being diverted off US 29N onto Gorrell Street. Motorist should find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

