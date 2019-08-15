Press Release-Traffic Advisory US 29 between Textile and Cone

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019) -Please be advised that US 29 northbound is down to one lane between Textile Drive to Cone Boulevard due to a water main break.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

