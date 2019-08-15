Press Release-Traffic Advisory US 29 between Textile and Cone

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019) -Please be advised that US 29 northbound is down to one lane between Textile Drive to Cone Boulevard due to a water main break.
Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.
No further information is available at this time.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
