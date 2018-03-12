Press Release Traffic Advisory US 29

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2018) – Both directions of US 29 at E. Gate City Boulevard are closed due to hazardous conditions resulting from the ice. Traffic has been diverted onto E. Gate City Boulevard. Motorists are asked to utilize extreme caution when traveling upon any bridges due to the ice.

