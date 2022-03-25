Press Release Traffic Advisory Update

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png][GPD Logo]

Traffic Advisory

UPDATE (March 25, 2022): WENDOVER AVENUE IS NOW BACK OPEN AT THIS TIME.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2022) – All west-bound lanes of West Wendover will closed at West Market Street due to a vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route and avoid this area.

