Press Release Traffic Advisory Update E Wendover Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2018) – E. Wendover Avenue in both directions will now be closed between Sykes Avenue and Huffine Mill Road. Motorists are still asked to avoid this area.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – All westbound lanes of E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue are closed due to a vehicle collision involving injuries under investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

