Press Release Traffic Advisory Summit Avenue

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2020) – All lanes of Summit Avenue between 16th Street and 17th Street are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor-injury and a damaged utility-pole. This immediate area will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

