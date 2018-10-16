Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Spring Street between Friendly and Edgeworth

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (October 16, 2018) – Be advised that Spring Street is closed between Friendly Avenue and Edgeworth Street. Three lanes of Friendly Avenue at Spring Street are also blocked due to a motor vehicle crash involving lines down.
Motorist should use alternate routes of travel at this time.
