Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Spring Street between Friendly and Edgeworth

Posted By: Greensboro 101 October 16, 2018 12:01 pm

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 16, 2018) – Be advised that Spring Street is closed between Friendly Avenue and Edgeworth Street. Three lanes of Friendly Avenue at Spring Street are also blocked due to a motor vehicle crash involving lines down.

Motorist should use alternate routes of travel at this time.

# # # #

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-Spring-Street.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE