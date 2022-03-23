Press Release Traffic Advisory Spring Garden Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
UPDATE: All lanes are open with the exception of the northbound lanes of Spring Garden
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (March 23, 2022) – Due to a single vehicle collision involving injuries and down utility poles and power lines-Spring Garden Street is closed between W. Wendover Avenue and Pomona Drive. Power outage in the immediate area has been reported as well. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
