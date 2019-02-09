Press Release-Traffic Advisory Spring Garden closed between W Market and Norwalk

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (February 9, 2019) – Due to an active police investigation Spring Garden Street will be closed between West Market Street and Pomona Drive until further notice.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.