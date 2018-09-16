Press Release Traffic Advisory S Holden Road

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2018) – The intersection of S. Holden Road and W. Meadowview Road are without functioning traffic signals due to a single-vehicle collision involving minor injuries and damage to the signal box. Motorists are asked to treat this intersection as a four-way stop and to utilize caution. Resources have been dispatched to repair the traffic lights.

