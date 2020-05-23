Press Release Traffic Advisory S Elm Eugene Street

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2020) – The immediate area surrounding S. Elm-Eugene Street at W. Elmsley Drive are experiencing a power-outage. Restoration of power is estimated at 11:15 p.m. tonight on Saturday, 5.23.2020. Motorists are asked to treat each affected intersection as a four-way stop and to utilize extra caution at all times.

Jack Cho

Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza Greensboro, N.C. 27401

336-373-2287

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

