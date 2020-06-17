Press Release Traffic Advisory S Davie St/Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2020) – Due to some work being performed by the NC Railroad at this part of the track-S. Davie Street at Martin Luther King Jr Drive is temporarily closed to normal traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Jack Cho

Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza Greensboro, N.C. 27401

336-373-2287

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.