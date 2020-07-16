Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Pembroke Rd between Northline Ave and Avery Pl

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2020) – Please be advised that Pembroke Road between Northline Avenue and Avery Place is closed due to a water main break.
Motorists are asked at this time to utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in the area until further notice.
Toni E. Kiser
City Of Greensboro, Police Department
Support Bureau, Information Services Division
Watch Operations Center Specialist
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
336-373-2496
Toni.kiser@greenboro-nc.gov<mailto:Toni.kiser@greenboro-nc.gov>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.