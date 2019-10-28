Press Release Traffic Advisory-North Elm Street at East Cone Boulevard

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2019) -Please be advised that North Elm Street at East Cone Boulevard is closed due to a traffic accident. All traffic is being diverted at North Elm Street at Rockford Road and West Cone Boulevard at Marston Road.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

No further information is available at this time.

