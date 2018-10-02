Press Release-Traffic Advisory North Church between Rivington and Whistling Swan

GREENSBORO, NC (October 02, 2018) – Be advised that North Church Street between Whistling Swan Drive and Rivington Way is closed due to assisting the Greensboro Fire Department.

Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.

