Press Release-Traffic Advisory North Church between Rivington and Whistling Swan

Posted By: Greensboro 101 October 2, 2018 12:30 pm

GREENSBORO, NC (October 02, 2018) – Be advised that North Church Street between Whistling Swan Drive and Rivington Way is closed due to assisting the Greensboro Fire Department.

Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.

