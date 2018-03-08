Press Release Traffic Advisory N Church Street

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2018) – The northbound lanes of N. Church Street at Wind Road are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries. The southbound lanes of N. Church Street are being diverted onto Wind Road. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
