Press Release-Traffic Advisory- N Church St between Denny and Green St blocked

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (April 24, 2019) – Be advised North Church Street between Denny Road and Greenbriar Road is blocked at this time due to a down power line. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
