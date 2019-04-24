Press Release-Traffic Advisory- N Church St between Denny and Green St blocked

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 24, 2019) – Be advised North Church Street between Denny Road and Greenbriar Road is blocked at this time due to a down power line. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes.

