Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Muirs Chapel Rd at Tower Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2019) -Please be advised that Muirs Chapel Road at Tower Road is down to one lane in both directions due to a traffic crash.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

