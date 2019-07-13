Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Muirs Chapel Rd at Tower Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2019) -Please be advised that Muirs Chapel Road at Tower Road is down to one lane in both directions due to a traffic crash.
Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.
No further information is available at this time.
