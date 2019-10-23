Press Release-Traffic Advisory Meadowood Street

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (October 23, 2019) -Please be advised that Meadowood Street between Edith Lane and West Wendover Avenue is closed due to traffic accident.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

No further information is available at this time.

