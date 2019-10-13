Press Release Traffic Advisory McConnell Road

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2019) – Please be advised that McConnell Road between Banner Avenue and Borders Terrace is shut down due to a single vehicle traffic collision involving serious injuries. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

=======================================================

