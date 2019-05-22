Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Lees Chapel Rd between Southern Webbing Mill Rd and Chapel Ridge Dr

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2019) – Be advised Lees Chapel Road between Southern Webbing Mill Road and Chapel Ridge Drive is closed at this time due to an accident involving down power lines. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

