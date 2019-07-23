Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Lawndale Dr between Lake Jeanette and Beckham

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2019) – Please be advised Lawndale Drive is shut down between Lake Jeanette Road and Beckham Drive due to a tree down in the roadway.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

