Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Lawndale Dr between Lake Jeanette and Beckham

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 23, 2019 12:39 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2019) – Please be advised Lawndale Drive is shut down between Lake Jeanette Road and Beckham Drive due to a tree down in the roadway.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

