Press Release Traffic Advisory Lawndale Dr 8/29/21

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 29, 2021 11:21 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2021) – Due to a vehicle collision-Lawndale Dr southbound lanes between Cornwallis Dr and Sunset Dr are closed pending completion of the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

