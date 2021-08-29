Press Release Traffic Advisory Lawndale Dr 8/29/21

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2021) – Due to a vehicle collision-Lawndale Dr southbound lanes between Cornwallis Dr and Sunset Dr are closed pending completion of the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
