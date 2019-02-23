Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Lawndale between Lake Jeanette and Canonball

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 23, 2019) – Be advised Lawndale Drive between Cannonball Road and Lake Jeanette Road is closed due to a downed tree. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel at this time.

