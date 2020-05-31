Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Lawndale Avenue Between Bluemont Drive and Liberty Drive

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 31, 2020 6:07 am

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2020) – Please be advised, Lawndale Avenue between Bluemont Drive and Liberty Drive is currently closed due to a fire investigation. During this investigation, Markland Drive between Battleground and Lawndale Avenue is also closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and find alternate routes.

