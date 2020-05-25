Press Release Traffic Advisory Latham Park

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2020) – The public is asked to avoid the Latham Park area due to heavy rains having possibly compromised the ability for safe travel in the immediate area. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate roadways for travel and to avoid this area until any gathering water has receded.

