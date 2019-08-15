Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Industrial Avenue

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2019)- Be advised that all lanes the 600 block of Industrial Avenue is shut down due to the Greensboro Fire Department working an incident.
All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.
