Press Release-Traffic Advisory I85/I40 at South Elm Eugene St

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2020) – Be advised I-40E/I-85N at South Elm Eugene street is down to one lane due to a traffic accident involving injuries. Motorists are asked to use caution in this area.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
