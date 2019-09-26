Press Release-Traffic Advisory-I40WB at Elm Eugene

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2019) -Please be advised that I40 westbound is shut down at Elm Eugene Street due to a vehicle collision involving injuries.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

