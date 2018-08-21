Press Release-Traffic Advisory-I40 near Gallimore Dairy

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 21, 2018) – Be advised that I-40 Eastbound is down to one lane just east of Gallimore Dairy Road due to a single-vehicle collision involving injuries.

