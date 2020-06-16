Press Release Traffic Advisory I40 Mt Hope Church Rd

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 16, 2020 8:11 pm

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of I-40 at Mt. Hope Church Road are closed while the scene of a vehicle collision involving minor injuries is cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Jack Cho
Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza Greensboro, N.C. 27401
336-373-2287

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-I40-Mt-Hope-Ch-Rd-6-16-2020.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE