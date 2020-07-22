Press Release Traffic Advisory I 40 WB S Bunker Hill Road

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2020) – Two westbound lanes of I-40 before S. Bunker Hill Road are closed due to a vehicle collision in the roadway. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.
# # # #
Jack Cho
Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza Greensboro, N.C. 27401
336-373-2287
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.