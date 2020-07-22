Press Release Traffic Advisory I 40 WB S Bunker Hill Road

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2020) – Two westbound lanes of I-40 before S. Bunker Hill Road are closed due to a vehicle collision in the roadway. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.

