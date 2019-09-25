Press Release-Traffic Advisory Hwy 29

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (September 25, 2019) -Please be advised that Highway 29 southbound between East Cone Boulevard and Summit Avenue is congested due to the left lane being closed. Officers are on scene investigating a traffic collision involving minor injuries.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

