Press Release Traffic Advisory Horse Pen Creek Road between Carlson Dairy Rd and Jessup Grove Road

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (October 14 2019) -Please be advised that Horse Pen Creek Road between Carlson Dairy Road and Jessup Grove Road is blocked at this time due to a gas leak.
Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in the area.
No further information is available at this time.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
