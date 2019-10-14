Press Release Traffic Advisory Horse Pen Creek Road between Carlson Dairy Rd and Jessup Grove Road

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14 2019) -Please be advised that Horse Pen Creek Road between Carlson Dairy Road and Jessup Grove Road is blocked at this time due to a gas leak.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.