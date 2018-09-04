Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Hilltop Road at Cromwell Road

GREENSBORO, NC (September 4, 2018) – Be advised that Hilltop Road at Cromwell Road is closed due to a vehicle-collision involving minor injuries.

