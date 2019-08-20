Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Guilford College Road near Sapp Road

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) -Please be advised that Guilford College Road in the area of Sapp Road will experience intermittent delays for the next two hours due to Greensboro Police investigating a single car traffic accident with injury.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.