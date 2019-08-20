Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Guilford College Road near Sapp Road

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) -Please be advised that Guilford College Road in the area of Sapp Road will experience intermittent delays for the next two hours due to Greensboro Police investigating a single car traffic accident with injury.
Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.
No further information is available at this time.
