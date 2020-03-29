Press Release Traffic Advisory Fulton Street area

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2020) -All intersections are back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 28, 2020) -Due to a fire investigation by the Greensboro Fire Department-the following intersections are currently closed to vehicular traffic: W. Gate City Boulevard at Dick Street, Spring Garden Street at Fulton Street and W. Gate City Boulevard at Tipton Place. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

