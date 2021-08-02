Press Release Traffic Advisory Four Seasons Boulevard

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2021) – All lanes of Four Seasons Boulevard between Jones Road and Newton Street are closed due to hit and run resulting in down utility lines in the roadway. Repair work is estimated to be completed by 6:00 a.m. on Monday, 8.02.2021. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

