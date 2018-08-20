Press Release-Traffic Advisory for West Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Eugene Street

CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2018) – Be advised that West Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Eugene Street is reduced down to one lane due to a waterline repair. The lanes will be closed until an undetermined time this evening.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]

