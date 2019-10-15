Press Release Traffic Advisory Florida Street

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2019) -Please be advised that West Florida Street between Portland Street and Glenwood Avenue is closed due to Duke Energy on scene replacing a power pole.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

No further information is available at this time.

