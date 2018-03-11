Press Release-Traffic Advisory EB Wendover Ave at Lanada

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2018) – Be advised that Eastbound Wendover Avenue is down to one lane between Lanada Road and I-40 Eastbound due to a vehicle accident involving injuries. Motorists are asked utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in this area.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

