Press Release-Traffic Advisory EB Wendover Ave at Lanada

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2018) – Be advised that Eastbound Wendover Avenue is down to one lane between Lanada Road and I-40 Eastbound due to a vehicle accident involving injuries. Motorists are asked utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in this area.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]
