Press Release-Traffic Advisory-East Florida Street

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2019) -Please be advised that westbound East Florida Street from Glover Street to Plymouth Street is shut down due to power lines and a utility pole in the roadway.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.