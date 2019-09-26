Press Release-Traffic Advisory-East Florida Street

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2019) -Please be advised that westbound East Florida Street from Glover Street to Plymouth Street is shut down due to power lines and a utility pole in the roadway.
Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
