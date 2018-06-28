Press Release Traffic Advisory E Wendover Avn

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 28, 2018 4:59 am

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2018) – All lanes of E. Wendover Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – All westbound lanes of E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue are closed due to a vehicle collision involving injuries under investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-E-Wendover-Ave-6-28-2018.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE