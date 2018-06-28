Press Release Traffic Advisory E Wendover Avn

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2018) – All lanes of E. Wendover Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – All westbound lanes of E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue are closed due to a vehicle collision involving injuries under investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.